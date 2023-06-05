WASHINGTON, D.C.–Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence filed paperwork Monday to run for president in 2024.
Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president, will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, which is his 64th birthday.
Pence served more than a decade in the U.S. House and one term as governor of Indiana, establishing himself as a conservative before becoming Donald Trump’s running mate in his winning 2016 presidential campaign.
Pence and Trump’s relationship eroded quickly when he refused to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results.
The post Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for President in 2024 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.
Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for President in 2024 was originally published on wibc.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
Win Free Tickets to See Post Malone & $250!
-
Fresh Like My Pop! Win Dad a Pair of Jordans for Father's Day!
-
Lil Harold Breaks Down Influence On ‘After The Curse’ Mixtape, Calls Joseline His Favorite Dancer
-
Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
DHL Express