Tia Mowry Begins ‘A New Era’ With A Short Pixie Cut

New hair, who dis?! Tia Mowry joined the list of celebrities who did the big chop, and she looks great! The actress debuted the new style on Instagram, and she got candid about what the cut means to her.

“There’s something so bittersweet about a nice chop. It feels like a release of old memories, both good & bad, but also, an exciting start to a new era. I’m ready to embark on this chapter of my journey, and everyone knows that there’s nothing more monumental to mark it with than a fresh cut ,” Mowry wrote. She made her first red carpet appearance at the Spider-Man premiere since she did the big chop and looked phenomenal. This is definitely a new era for the mother of two.

This isn’t Mowry’s first big chop. In 2020, the 44-year-old traded her long curls for a short cut. Most people opted for shorter tresses during the pandemic because salons were closed, making hair maintenance their responsibility.

This time around, Mowry is purging, and that almost always starts with a new cut. We love this for her! We’ve seen Karrueche, Saweetie, Tiffany Haddish, and more start their next chapter by doing the big chop. Do you cut your hair when you’re ready to release old energy?

