New hair, who dis?! Tia Mowry joined the list of celebrities who did the big chop, and she looks great! The actress debuted the new style on Instagram, and she got candid about what the cut means to her.
“There’s something so bittersweet about a nice chop. It feels like a release of old memories, both good & bad, but also, an exciting start to a new era. I’m ready to embark on this chapter of my journey, and everyone knows that there’s nothing more monumental to mark it with than a fresh cut ,” Mowry wrote.
She made her first red carpet appearance at the Spider-Man premiere since she did the big chop and looked phenomenal. This is definitely a new era for the mother of two.
DON’T MISS…
Tia Mowry Shares Her Healing Journey On Instagram
Karrueche Tran Debuts A Short Pixie Cut At The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards
5 Things You Should Know Before You Consider A Big Chop
Length Check: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Growth Post Big Chop
Tia Mowry Begins ‘A New Era’ With A Short Pixie Cut was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
‘Killed’: Lashawn Thompson Autopsy Results Show Inmate ‘Infested’ With Insects Died From Jail Neglect: Lawyers
-
Lil Kim Is Smokin’ Hot On The Cover Of ‘XXL’ Magazine
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School
-
Lil Harold Breaks Down Influence On ‘After The Curse’ Mixtape, Calls Joseline His Favorite Dancer
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!