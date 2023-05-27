Thieves Steal $1 Million In Jewels & Handbags From Shannon Sharpe’s L.A. Home

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Someone broke into Chateau Shay Shay, and Shannon Sharpe is offering a hefty reward to find out who the culprits were.

TMZ Sports exclusively reports that Shannon Sharpe’s Los Angeles home was burglarized with thieves making off with some jewelry and handbags.

Per TMZ Sports:

Shannon Sharpe‘s home in L.A. was burglarized last week … and cops say the thieves made off with around $1 million in goods from the ex-NFL star’s residence.

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports … the break-in happened back on May 19 between 7 PM and 9:30 PM — after Sharpe had left his place for a few hours in the early evening.

We’re told when Sharpe returned home after dinner with friends and noticed something was not right … so he called the police.

Shannon told cops he was missing expensive watches, jewelry and some designer bags. Law enforcement says there were no signs of visible forced entry, and an investigation is currently underway, according to the celebrity gossip website. No arrests were made, but that probably won’t be the case for too long because Uncle Shannon is offering a $50K reward for information leading to the arrest of the perps. As for Sharpe, it was business as usual. He was still on Undisputed debating his boy Skip Bayless, showing no signs that his bling and things being stolen were on his mind. He might have been more upset if they had gone into his sneaker closet and stolen some of his precious kicks, so thank goodness the thieves didn’t touch his collection. Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

