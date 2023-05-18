National

LA Strippers Could Be First to Have Union Representation

Published on May 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Seductive girl performing sexy dance on club pylon. Woman practicing poledance

Source: stockbusters / Getty

Night club dancers in Los Angeles may become the first strippers in the U.S. to have union representation.

Over the last year, dancers at an LA club have been fighting for better pay, safer work conditions and health insurance. The club’s management team, however, intially fought against those requests.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

However, the opposition has since stopped their fight, and unionized strippers could become a reality as soon as today.

From FOX 8:

The union announced this week that management had agreed to a settlement. A formal vote count by the National Labor Relations Board has been set for Thursday.

“We’re hoping what we’ve done to unionize this club will have laid the groundwork for any other stripper in the country who decides that they want to also have a voice in the way their workplace is run,” Lilith, a dancer at Star Garden, told The Associated Press.

Dancers at the club say that they’ve repeatedly gone to security in search of protection against unruly patrons, however, they’ve often been redirected to club management.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

LA Strippers Could Be First to Have Union Representation  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close