QOTD: Have You Ever Lost Your Job Over Social Media?

The NBA and fans alike all have harsh criticism when it comes to sharing their opinions on Memphis Grizzlies player, Ja Morant being suspended from the National Basketball Association yet again for having a firearm. Morant was given an eight-game suspension after a previous gun incident. He also met with Silver at the league office.

An Instagram Live video of the Memphis Grizzlies star point guard with his close friend Davonte Pack surfaced early Sunday morning. Although Pack seemed shocked and quickly tried to move the phone once Morant flash a gun to his temple while listening to music, we all know that thanks to the internet, it was already far too late! Viewers of the live quickly screenshot and recorded the moment and the news spread like wildfire. Even though it’s the offseason the Memphis Grizzlies organization quickly released a statement suspending the 23-year-old from all NBA activities indefinitely.

We want to know has the internet ever affected your personal life? Have you almost lost a job or had to fire someone based off their actions on social media? The Hustlers called in and you have to hear these hilarious stories.

