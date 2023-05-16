Post Malone Announces Cincinnati Tour Stop

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Post Malone has announced that he will be hitting the road again in 2023 with the ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour. This is the follow-up to the ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ where he worked his way across the United States, Canada, and Europe last year.

The ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour will be twenty-four dates and kick-off in Noblesville, Indiana (July 8th), then heading to Cincinnati (July 9th), Charlotte (July 29th), Atlanta (August 3rd), Dallas (August 5th), Houston (August 8th), and wrapping in San Bernardino (August 19th).

