Chloe Bailey Claps Back At Haters Who Dissed Her Wig: ‘Kiss My A**’

Chloe Bailey and her sister Halle have shown the world how versatile locs can be. The sisters have been sporting braids and wigs, despite their long flowing locs that they’ve had since they were younger.

Chloe attended The Little Mermaid premiere in support of her sister this past weekend, and she did it in an electrifying yellow gown by Gert-Johan Coetzee. She wore a natural textured honey-blonde wig that framed her small face. And while the singer looked amazing, she was ready to remove the hair and reclaim her crown.

In a video posted to her TikTok account, Bailey solicits advice on removing the wig without hindering her edges.

“As a girl with locs – I’m very new to the lace front community, right? If ya’ll liked my wig at the premiere, great. If ya’ll didn’t, great. Kiss my ass,” she begins.

“We’re going to see how to get this off because I’m not trying to rip my edges up. This is new for me. I did my research. Everyone was telling me alcohol. Someone said oil so it’s not as drying,” she continues.

Bailey speeds up the video, alternating between oil and alcohol to safely remove the wig from her head.

“I’m free at last,” she exclaims as she finally removes the wig from her head.

Whether you liked Chloe’s look at the premiere or not, you can’t deny her versatile style and hair chameleon abilities. Despite the negative reaction to her wig, Chloe was ultimately on the blue carpet to support her sister Halle’s big movie debut. While on the carpet, Chloe also reacted to her sister’s Barbie doll in a heartwarming viral clip.

