Earn Your Leisure Talks 2023 Invest Fest Line Up and More!

Rashad Bilal & Troy Billings of Earn Your Leisure podcast and media company have quickly became two of the most consistent resources in investing and financial literacy for the black online community. Bilal, a financial advisor and Milling a former educator both from the Bronx joined forces after noticing a scarcity of financial leadership and resources in their community. Instead of making excuses the two came together and are now a dynamic duo traveling the world to bring knowledge to the Black community.

The first Earn Your Leisure (EYL) podcast episode was published in 2019 and since then the two have continued to grow. From gracing some of the worlds biggest platforms, capturing the attention of celebrities like Wallo and Gillie, Steve Harvey, and Jemele Hill to name a few, Joining forces with Revolt TV to create the show Assets over Liabilities and creating Invest Fest, its no doubt Troy and Rashad are shifting the culture and doing it in a ways that’s never been seen on this scale.

Lore’l and Kyle chopped it up with the two about the 2nd annual Invest Fest coming to Atlanta, August 25-27th at the Georgia World Congress Center. The three day festival will be headlined by none other than the the mogul Diddy himself but that’s not all.Young Jeezy, Steve Harvey, Robert Smith, Rich Paul, Steve Stoute and more! Presenters and panelist include social influencers like Jayda Wayda, Ari Fletcher, and Milano.Check out the full interview and the official Infest Fest website for more information.

