LO DOWN: Afroman For President 2024?

Are we even surprised anymore by the United States presidential candidates? Seems like after Trump won, everyone else received an extra boost of confidence can we blame them?

Rapper Afroman, most popular for his 2000 hit song, Because I Got High has put in his bid for 2024 presidential election. Although he filed paperwork weeks ago, he made the official announcement this past weekend at his concert. Afroman whose legal name is Joesph Edgar Foreman, plans to run on the platform of legalizing marijuana as well as criminal justice reform.

A lot of headlines have been poking fun at the though of him running for election but you may want to hold the jokes! We’ve seen far more shocking outcomes happen! Would you vote for Afroman as the next Cannabis Commander In Chief?

