Fresh x Reckless have been going viral on Tik Tok with over 1 million users doing videos with the sound. LSU women’s basketball team were celebrating their win and hit the Blicky one time for the one time!
RELATED: Rae Sremmurd: What Is What Like Working With Beyonce On “Formation” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Do They Really Want To See Rae Sremmurd Separate? | The Guys Are Here To Set The Record Straight!
RELATED: Watch: Rae Sremmurd Stops By ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk Their Upcoming Album And Retiring “Up Like Trump”
Rae Sremmurd React to Fresh x Reckless ’BLICKY’ [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
This Ohio City Was Named the 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Win Tickets to See Katt Williams
-
Win Tickets to See Glorilla
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Congrats! Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Reveal They’re Having A Boy!