Easter Egg Express 2023

Radio One Cincinnati and The Law Offices of Blake Maislin are bringing you the Easter Egg Express, a drive thru event Saturday April 8th from 1pm until 3pm at Sawyer Point. Bring your Easter baskets on out to this drive thru, safe and free event that includes the opportunity to see the Easter Bunny, receive Easter goodies and fun surprises.
