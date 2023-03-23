Calling all Zatima fans: your favorite spinoff couple is back for Season 2!

Thankfully, DJ Misses was able to catch up and have a little girl talk with the show’s star, Crystal Hayslett, who plays the titular character with effortless grace and relatability.

Hayslett made sure to let us in on all the need-to-know information about the latest season of Tyler Perry’s hit BET+ series, which officially began airing last week (March 16). Just before Episode 3 (“Close Quarters”) and Episode 4 (“Temperature Rising”) air tonight, we got an insider’s knowledge on how juicy you can expect the plot to get this season, what it was like doing intimate scenes with the very married IRL social-media-sensation-turned-actor DeVale Ellis and if you should expect baby momma drama on the show — spoiler alert: definitely!

Watch DJ Misses’ full interview with Crystal Hayslett below, and stream Zatima season 2 every Thursday for two new episodes per night on BET+:

Exclusive: Crystal Hayslett Spills The Details On ‘Zatima’ Season 2 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com