The Internet Reacts To Chloe Bailey And Damson Idris’ Steamy’ Swarm’ Sex Scene

Donald Glover’s dark psychological horror series Swarm made its long-awaited debut on Friday, and fans are talking up a storm about Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris‘ steamy sex scene.

The buzzing Amazon Prime series follows the story of obsessed music fan Andrea “Dre” Greene, played by actress Dominique Fishback. In the twisted tale, Dre goes to great and eerie lengths to gain the attention of her favorite singer.

Bailey plays Marissa, Dre’s sister, and Idris plays the role of Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid, in the new thriller.

The first episode opened with a bang on Friday, literally. Within the first few minutes of the show, Dre catches her sister and her boyfriend having sex with the door open. But things get weird when Khalid notices her peering into the room. He stops and flashes Dre a smile as he continues to break Marissa’s back wide open.

Social media reacts to Bailey and Idris’ sex scene

The graphic sex scene had a lot of viewers tweeting their reactions shortly after the series launched.

“Watching swarm and the first scene with Chloe bailey is her getting her black blown out,” wrote one Twitter user.

While another social media goer tweeted: “So Halle Bailey got The Little Mermaid while Chloe Bailey is getting her cheeks clapped in that new Swarm movie.”

A few users criticized the Chloe X Halle singer for filming the raunchy sex scene.

“Where is Chloe Bailey’s mentor pls???” one concerned user asked. “She’s been making terrible decisions lately, she should have never done that sex scene in Swarm and I’m not even gonna go into her most recent collab,” the naysayer added, referencing Bailey’s recent song with Chris Brown.

A fourth person commented, “I wanna know if Chloe Bailey and Damson read the Bible, after THAT scene!!!!!….”

Now, we obviously can’t post the hot and bothered sex scene here, but maybe you can watch it here…just saying.

Chloe Bailey nor Damson Idris have spoken out about the uproar. But during an interview with Deadline earlier this week, Bailey, 24, said she felt pretty “comfortable” filming the sexy segment.

“As open and liberal I am with my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” Bailey told Deadline. “I’m not like that…that sexual and open.”

The “Have Mercy” hitmaker said she initially felt a little nervous due to her inexperience in the bedroom. Thankfully, only a few people were on set while filming the scene.

“Damson made it really comfortable,” the singer shared.

Later in the clip, Bailey revealed that she and Idris had a “bouncy ball” between their bodies, which they made fun of throughout the segment. “We were making a joke out of it,” Bailey laughed, adding, “I have to give a lot of kudos to him as a man for making me, as a woman, feel comfortable, literally being raw and naked.”

Have you seen Swarm? How did you react to the steamy scene? Tell us in the comment section.

The Internet Reacts To Chloe Bailey And Damson Idris’ Steamy’ Swarm’ Sex Scene was originally published on hellobeautiful.com