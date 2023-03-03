Cardi B and Offset’s brand new meal at McDonald’s is meeting backlash from several franchise owners of the popular fast food restaurant. Opposition comes from owners who say the rap couple doesn’t align with the company’s values.
The date-night-themed meal comes with a Quarterpounder With Cheese, Cheeseburger, large fry, two drinks, bbq sauce, and an apple pie.
The disgruntled owners claim that the couple’s rap lyrics are of large concern when trying to push meals to typical families. According to the Wall Street Journal, some restaurants refused to promote and sell the meal.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Have you tried the new meal from McDonald’s? Or are you going to boycott it as well!?
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Tyre Nichols May Have A Skate Park Named In His Honor In Sacramento
- Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
- Win tickets to see Key Glock!
- Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special
- 5 Standout Style Trends From NYFW
- Tia Mowry Welcomes Women’s History Month With Fashion Reel
- Eric Bellinger on Usher Tiny Desk: “They Wanted Me To Do It Everywhere”
- 90s Style Trends To Step Up Your Wardrobe
- Lizzo: Hugs A Crying Fan At Her Milan Show
- Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Wendy Williams Steps Out In A Custom Pink Fur Coat
-
Be a "DJ for a Day" + Win $250
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans