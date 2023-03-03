During her tour, Lizzo hugged a teary-eyed fan at her show in Milan.
The musician was playing in the Italian city on Thursday night (March 2) when she saw a fan holding up a sign that said, “Can I get a hug?”
The 34-year-old singer sang her song “Special” while looking for someone who needed to “hear that message.”
Lizzo shared the video of her hugging a fan with the caption, “Last night while singing ‘Special’ I felt like someone in the crowd really needed to hear that message.” She continued: “Then later in the show I saw a sign that said ‘can I have a hug?’ and I knew exactly who that message was for. Thank uuu Milan.”
- Who do you know that gives the best hugs?
Lizzo: Hugs A Crying Fan At Her Milan Show was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Wendy Williams Steps Out In A Custom Pink Fur Coat
-
Be a "DJ for a Day" + Win $250
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans