During her tour, Lizzo hugged a teary-eyed fan at her show in Milan.

The musician was playing in the Italian city on Thursday night (March 2) when she saw a fan holding up a sign that said, “Can I get a hug?”

The 34-year-old singer sang her song “Special” while looking for someone who needed to “hear that message.”

Lizzo shared the video of her hugging a fan with the caption, “Last night while singing ‘Special’ I felt like someone in the crowd really needed to hear that message.” She continued: “Then later in the show I saw a sign that said ‘can I have a hug?’ and I knew exactly who that message was for. Thank uuu Milan.”

Lizzo: Hugs A Crying Fan At Her Milan Show was originally published on rnbcincy.com