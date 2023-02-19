Häagen-Dazs Donates $100K to Beauty Industry Nonprofit, Support Creatives In An Effort To Help Highlight The Underrepresented In The Beauty Industry

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Häagen-Dazs has donated $100k to nonprofit Support Creatives to help fund the organization’s goal in aiding beauty creatives.

Häagen-Dazs is on a mission to highlight the underrepresented tastemakers and creators in the beauty industry with its new campaign, #ThatsDazs. This initiative uplifts a new generation of creatives and provides a platform for them to showcase their artistry. Häagen-Dazs and Support Creatives have also collaborated on a beauty photoshoot to showcase the ice cream brand’s latest dessert, Butter Cookie Cone.

For the photoshoot, photographer Michael Dueñas aimed to tell a creative story using the colors and textures of the Butter Cookie Cone. “I came up with the inspiration for the shoot with Support Creatives and Häagen-Dazs from the textures and colors of the butter cookie cone. The different flavors have their own identity; strawberry with vibrant and bright colors; chocolate and vanilla couldn’t be more opposite in their color schemes. The ice cream had a soft sheen to it and the cone had a very unique texture. I wanted the makeup and clothing to match each flavor to resemble how the ice cream and the toppings have the same color scheme. The clothing all had a unique texture and sheen to it to match the butter cookie cones’ individual looks,” remarked Dueñas.

Support Creatives provides opportunities for beauty creatives to flourish through mentorship programs, financial assistance, and education resources. For information about Support Creatives, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Detroit Woman Becomes The Face Of A Beauty Brand After Years Of Colorism Bullying

5 Bold Red Lipsticks For Every Shade Of Brown Girl

Häagen-Dazs Donates $100K to Beauty Industry Nonprofit, Support Creatives In An Effort To Help Highlight The Underrepresented In The Beauty Industry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com