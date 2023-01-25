AFAF: His Fiancé Told Him He Was The “Safe” Option!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

On today’s Asking For A Friend his fiancé’s joke at dinner has him wondering if he should follow through with the wedding. Trevor and his fiancé were at dinner with a close friend. While discussing how happy he was for their upcoming nuptials his friend jokingly poked fun at his excitement asking the fiancé if she was ready to marry him. His fiancé then replied, “He’s definitely the safe option.” OUCH!

Trevor didn’t find the joke funny at all and is now wondering if his girl is settling for him and really want to be with someone else! Do you think this is a confidence issue or is Trevor right to have his suspicions? Let us know your thoughts and be sure to tune in to The Morning Hustle week days for more Asking For A Friend!

