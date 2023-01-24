Suspect In Young Dolph’s Murder Requests New Judge

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

A surprising turn of events during both Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith‘s most recent court appearance. They are both charged with the murder of rapper Young Dolph. The defendants appeared in court Friday January, 20th and Johnson’s attorney filed a motion to have Judge Lee Coffee removed from the case.

This comes after Johnson, who also happens to be a rapper by the name of “Straight Drop” had his phone, writing, and visitation privileges revoked without hearing. Johnson is only allowed to communicate with is his attorney. Luke Evans claims the decision to strip Johnson of phone privileges shows impartiality and bias. It was allegedly discovered by the court that Johnson recorded and released a song while locked up, seemingly bragging about the murder accusations.

“Say I’m a rapper, the state say that I’m a paid killer.”

Johnson and Smith will both appear in court on March 24th for the charges related to the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

