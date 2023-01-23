101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Latto took to Instagram this week to serve a LEWK that we love!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her killer curves in an adorable, unreleased book from the brand Blumarine that’s perfect for day or night. The two piece look featured a long cardigan which she wore unbuttoned at the midriff and clevage. She paired the look with matching see through slacks and sandals and served face and body for Instagram in her causal slay. She also accessorized the look with minimal gold jewelry and donned a small gold purse to compliment the ensemble’s colors perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her blonde locs in a low pony tail with two bangs that wisped across the sides of her face as she served while showing off her effortless style.

Taking to the platform, the rapper shared a photo set of the stunning ensemble as she modeled the look to perfection while strutting her stuff ahead of a fashionable night out.

“Unreleased @blumarine RE ‘23 ” she simply captioned the look. Check it out below.

Many of Latto’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “its all there ,” commented one follower while another left, “The biggest ” underneath the fashionable pic.

What do you think of this sexy, unreleased look?

Don’t miss…

Big Latto Shows Off Her Killer Curves In $2,280 Dolce And Gabbana Dress

Big Latto Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With An Epic Surprise Party, Rides Off In New Lambo

Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything was originally published on hellobeautiful.com