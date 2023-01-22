101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to fashion, Savannah James just doesn’t miss!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three stepped out in a Maison Margiela look that was everything. For her trendy ensemble, the beaut stepped out in menswear fashion donning a white button down collared shirt and blue slacks. She paired the look with white sandals and rocked minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs parted over to one side with big, fluffy curls to frame the sides of her face.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah’s stylist, iCON Billingsley shared a stunning IG Reel of the beauty as she showed off her effortless slay ahead of a night out. In the video, Mrs. James gave off major muse vibes for the stylist’s 76 thousand Instagram followers and left us all with major fashion envy.

But this wasn’t the only look of iCON’s that we loved this weekend. The stylish was also responsible for styling Amber Riley for Coco Jones’ birthday party just a few days ago as she served in a curve hugging green dress that looked perfect on her. Check out the look below.

We just love an effortless slay and it’s safe to say that iCON just doesn’t miss!

Savannah James Serves Menswear Fashion In Maison Margiela was originally published on hellobeautiful.com