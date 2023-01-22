Trina Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Telfar Fit

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Trina was spotted on Instagram giving us major fashion goals in a full Telfar fit that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the Miami based rapper rocked a blue and white stripped Telfar body suit that fit her like a glove. She paired the Performance halter singlet look that retails for $168 with the brand’s sold out navy Circle bag, which retails for $567.

The femcee shared a photo set of herself posing and modeling the fit to perfection as she sat in the passenger seat of an orange car and served face and body for her millions of Instagram followers. As for her hair, she rcocked her jet black locs in a wet look with tight curls and a side part to frame both sides of her face, which of course was beat to perfection.

” she simply captiooned the photo for her Instagram followers. Check it out below. “Focus” she simply captiooned the photo for her Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Trina recentyl made headlines when she appeared on Yung Miami’s podcast, Caresha Please, where the ladies dished on everything from her current relationship with Trick Daddy, her rumored relationship with Missy Elliott, and a fun but intense game of who would you rather. The beauty also opened up about more personal topics such as her decision to not have children, and women rappers in today’s rap game.

Trina shared a snippet of the episode on her own Instagram ahead of its release, captioning the video, “What happens when Miami girls link up? ”

