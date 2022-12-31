101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is closing out 2022 in style and took to Instagram to share her sexy look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her style in the sexy silver mini dress that was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching silver heels to set the entire look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long, black style with beach waves and a side part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram. The beauty shared the fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, which also included a photo of her and her boo, Diddy, as they rode bikes at night. ” she captioned the photo set. “Idc if we on the run baby long as I’m next to you” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below. Looks like Yung Miami is closing out the year in style and with her boo by her side! What do you think about this look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it? DON’T MISS… Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Shows Off Her Curves In A Silver Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com