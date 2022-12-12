Diva’s Daily Dirt: Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Tour with Ludacris

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

This is not a drill! Janet Jackson, Ms Jackson if ya nasty, just announced her return to the state with an all new 2023 North American area/amphitheater tour.

“I’m going back on tour and, yes, we will be together again,” said the singer with a smile, noting that the name of the outing is Together Again. “I miss you guys so much and I cannot wait to see you,” she added.

Not only do we get to see Janet but rapper Ludacris will serve as the opening act on the 33-date tour. Don’t play! We all know Luda has a plethora of hits to get the party started.

The tour is set to kick off on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live Arena and feature stops in Atlanta, Memphis, Nashville, New York, Atlantic City, Milwaukee, Dallas, Los Angeles and Portland before winding down on June 21 in Seattle, WA.

Jackson’s last major tour was in 2019, on which she celebrated the 30th anniversary of her landmark Rhythm Nation 1814 album.

