Saweetie’s new project, The Single Life recently dropped and it’s been met with much criticism after the EP reportedly went on to sale a mere 2,000 copies. Twitter is speaking out! Her single, “Don’t Say Nothing” have fans itching to know if she is speaking about the public break-up between her and rapper Quavo as well as the alleged sneaky link-up with Lil Baby.

“A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin’ on?”

The rapper was criticized for the timing of the release due to the tragic passing of Migo group member and relative, Takeoff.

DJ Vlad recently spoke out claiming that it was a PR person on Saweetie’s team that may be the root cause holding her back. The YouTube interviewer says he recently requested a interview from the Icy Girl and was promptly rejected.

Saweetie responded and said she knew nothing of the request and she actually loves the show!

Some simply feel there is a disconnect between Saweetie’s fans and her actual music. Stating that the fans prefer her pretty pictures and vlogs over her bars. Oop!

Well, Saweetie had a few things to say of her on of the matter stating that she makes music for the “pretty bitches” and either you get it or you don’t!

Is it her team or her bars that truly aren’t delivering? Let us know what you think!

Saweetie Claps Back At “The Single Life” Critics! was originally published on themorninghustle.com