Watch Obama Check Heckler Who Interrupted Him At Michigan Rally: ‘Right Now I’m Talking!’

Former President Barack Obama‘s tour supporting Democratic candidates continued in triumphant fashion on Saturday when he visited Michigan to deliver one of his signature speeches to a largely adoring audience.

But at least one person in attendance at Renaissance High School in Detroit either took his adoration — or disrespect — for Obama one step too far and the 44th president let him know all about it.

In the middle of his speech, a heckler can be heard interrupting, much to the apparent exasperation of Obama, who sighed before giving the unidentified man a piece of his mind.

Obama was discussing just how problematic the would-be kidnappers of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are when he was interrupted by someone yelling, “Mr. President.”

Gesturing to the man, Obama says, “Come on!”

Apparently likening the heckler to opponents of Democrats, Obama said, “This is what I mean, we are having a conversation.”

Then, Obama effectively had his latest mic drop moment at the heckler’s expense.

“Sir, sir, sir. sir, this is what I’m saying. Look, we’ve got a process that we set up in our democracy. Right now, I’m talking, you’ll have a chance to talk sometime later,” Obama said to cheers. “We like each other, we don’t have to shout each other down — it’s not a good way to do business. You wouldn’t do that in the workplace. We wouldn’t just interrupt people having a conversation. It’s not how we do things.”

Watch the video below.

Obama had another moment of levity during his speech on Saturday when a couple of aunties decided they were going to openly flirt with the former president while he was speaking.

One woman can be seen in the background exclaiming how “fine” Obama is.

“I’m not going to tell Michelle you said that,” Obama said of his wife before adding: “Although Michelle does agree.”

Obama’s speech in Michigan came less than 24 hours after he appeared as a keynote speaker at a rally for Democrats in Georgia, where U.S. Senate incumbent candidate Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams also gave remarks.

The speeches came barely more than a week until Election Day.

Saturday wasn’t the first time Obama had to check a heckler while rallying Democratic candidates for the midterm elections.

Back in 2018, Obama appeared alongside Andrew Gillum at a rally for the former Democratic nominee for governor in Florida when someone in the audience heckled him with apparent curse words.

“Don’t curse in front of kids, come on,” Obama chided the heckler before going on to suggest he revels in such heckling because it helps “to get me back in the mood” of campaigning.

