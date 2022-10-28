101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Quinta Brunson was recently spotted on the ‘Gram giving us style goals in a black and gold Maria Lucia Hohan ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. Styled by Bryon Javar, the Abbot Elementary star wore the black and gold dress to the WIF Honors and looked like a queen in the black tunic top and gold pencil skirt that featured ruffles throughout. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning small hoop earrings. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked back style with curls and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a photo set from her night out with the caption, “WIF honors

Hair: @alexander_armand

Mua: @reneeloizmakeup

Stylist: @bryonjavar

Dress: @marialuciahohan24

Jewelry: @levian_jewelry

Photographer: @mr_dadams”

Check it out below.

Per usual, Quinta and Bryon are a styling match made in heaven and we’re just loving this black and gold look on te actress! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta Brunson’s designer ensemble? Did she nail it?

Quinta Brunson Gives Us Style Goals In Maria Lucia Hohan Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com