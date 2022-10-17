Keke Palmer Is A Ray Of Light On The Cover Of ‘Porter’ Magazine

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer looks radiant on the cover of Porter Magazine.

Palmer is known for her jovial personality, prolific career, and fabulous style. The actress gives off vintage, stylish vibes on the cover of Porter Magazine. She poses confidently in a red bralette by The Row, a pink pleated Carolina Herrera belted skirt and Jennifer Fisher bangles.

Inside the cover, the Nope actress continues to play on the color pink with a Magda Butrym bikini top, a Dries Van Noten wrap skirt, and pink nails to match.

In the issue, Palmer gets candid about her career and how she distinguishes the actress Keke Palmer from the personal Keke Palmer. “On the one hand, Keke Palmer is just a brand that I created… a story that I tell and express. She is my art. She is the avenue through which I tell stories. Keke Palmer is also that everyday girl who is just living and wanting the same things we all want – a family, a time for a personal life away from work, time with her nieces and nephews, and her mom. And wanting to take road trips in a trailer to continue my Midwestern roots of enjoying the simplicity of life,” remarked Palmer.

