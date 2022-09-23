Believe The Hype: Brett Favre Received 6 Million In WELFARE Funds, Ime Udoka’s Scandal & More!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Legally Hype is back and breaking down this weeks most trending stories in a way that only she can! First up, more drama for the former president, Donald Trump after the New York Attorney General. The lawsuit comes after a nearly year long investigation from the Attorney General who claims Trump falsely listed his properties like Trump Tower worth much higher than their actual value which allowed him to receive loans, insurance, and other funds that he was not truly qualified for. Legally Hype talks next steps and how likely it is that Trump will face jail time.

Next up, Celtics coach, Ime Udoka is in hot water after information was released revealing a consensual relationship that took place between him and a fellow Celtics staffer which goes against Celtics rules.

Although the court of public opinion is definitely disappointed in Udoka for allegedly cheating on his beautiful fiancé, Nia Long many still find the one year suspension that was handed down as punishment a bit unfair especially since Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver received the same consequence for a much harsher offense.

Lastly, Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have seemed to reach a settlement in the molestation lawsuit that claimed Haddish and Spears had inappropriate relationship with minors they met while a part of an old movie. Tiffany Haddish was spotted in an airport by TMZ where she stated that she was out of work and no one would book her anymore. Watch the full video and catch Believe The Hype every Friday on The Morning Hustle.

