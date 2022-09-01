101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded for three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Following a better-than-expected 2021 season, the Cavs look poised to make a bigger leap this year.

The Cavaliers will send three unprotected first-round picks, along with two pick swaps, to the Utah Jazz. Big man Lauri Markkanen, first-round pick Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton are also all headed to Utah.

We’ll have more details on this story as they emerge.

The Latest:

The 101.1 The Wiz WE OUTSIDE Text To Win Sweepstakes

Something For The Road: ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season Finale Recap

Viral Video Shows White ‘Kid’ Flipping Off, Cursing At Cops And Walk Away Unscathed

Sesame Place Invites Snubbed Black Girls Back To Return, Families Say Nah

‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting

Former Senior White House Advisor, Trey Baker Addresses Jackson Mississippi Water Crisis & Solution

WIZ Labor Day Mixmaster Weekend

Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis

Asking For A Friend: “He Ghosted Me Now I Want To Confront Him!”

Get Discounted Tickets to The We Outside Tour

Cavaliers Trade for Three Time All-Star Donovan Mitchell was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com