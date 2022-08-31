101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams’ 4-year-old daughter Olympia was in the stands cheering her mom on during the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

It looks like Little Olympia has inherited her mother’s fierce fashion sense, too. The adorable tot wore a Black Nike dress similar to her momma, which featured glistening rhinestones at the top. The young star completed the look with straight-back beaded cornrows that were reminiscent of the ones Williams donned when she won her first U.S. Open in 1999.

Serena Williams shares 4-year-old Olympia with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Online, fans of the tennis icon gushed about the beautiful tribute.

“This is obviously Serena’s 24th trophy. She’s such a beauty,” one user replied of the mother-daughter duo twinning moment.

While another person chimed in:

“This is so adorable!”

Williams snagged a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinic at the end of Monday’s tournament. Now, she’ll compete in the open doubles competition with her sister Venus. The champ will also face off against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the singles round of 64. During her cover story interview with Time, Williams spoke about the bitter-sweet reality of ending her historic tennis career. Turns out, Olympia began “fist-pumping, Yes!” when she told her about her retirement plans.

“Kinda makes me sad,” the California native confessed. “It’s hard to completely commit when your flesh and blood is saying, ‘Aw,’ ” she shared. Despite the tough decision, the champion said she’s excited to spend more time with her daughter.

“I’m ready for the transition,” Williams said of motherhood. “I think I’m good at it, but I want to explore if I can be great at it.”

DON’T MISS:

GOAT Serena Williams Talks Retirement On The Cover Of ‘Time’

Olympia Ohanian Recreates Serena Williams’ Iconic Beaded Braid Hairdo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com