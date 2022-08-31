Sha’Carri Richardson Returns With A First Place Win In The Women’s 100m Race

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson is back on the track in Switzerland and so far, she is on a winning streak.

Richardson has successfully returned to her sport after a hectic year of scrutiny. The 22-year-old competed against double Olympic sprint champion, Elaine Thompson in the 100m race at the Spitzen Leichtathletik on Tuesday, August 30th. Richardson outran Thompson by less than a second, claiming the number one spot for the 100-meter race. She clocked in at 11.29 seconds while Thompson clocked in at 11.30 seconds. Of course, fans welcomed Richardson back with open arms by sending her congratulatory wishes via social media and saying they were happy she was back.

Just two months before this win, Richardson did not qualify for the 200-meter final, which caused her not to be able to participate in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Shortly after this defeat, Richardson shared a video on her Instagram where she boldly stated that the media should be “more respectful to athletes.”

“Y’all should understand whether they’re coming from winning, whether they’re losing, whatever the case may be. Athletes deserve way more respect than when y’all just come and throw cameras into their faces,” remarked Richardson.

We are elated that Richardson is back doing what she loves. We can’t wait to see her continue on this triumphant journey!

