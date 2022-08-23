AFAF: What Do I Tell My Son Who Was Getting Bullied By A Girl & Fought Back?? [WATCH]

CLOSE
Tasha says her son was being picked on by another student but the issue is that she’s a GIRL! Now that he finally stood up for himself, he’s confused as to why he is the one who got in trouble!
Tasha says she’s happy he stood up for himself but needs help explaining to him that hitting women is not OK! Some of the Hustler’s called in and weighed in, along with Headkrack & Lore’l sharing their thoughts.
As a parent, have you ever been in this situation? What would you tell Tasha? Watch the full video and let us know your thoughts on social media!
