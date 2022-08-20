101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to show off her killer style in an all-black look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer posed in a black cold shoulder top and matching leggings that fit her like a glove. She paired the sexy, all black monochromatic look with black and white open toe heels and wore minimal jewelry, only a dainty necklace around her neck. She wore her hair in a sexy flirty up ‘do with a top knot and spiral curled bangs that framed the sides of her face. For her IG photo shoot, she served face and body as she gave us fashion goals with the perfect ensemble.

The beauty shared the look with her 12 million Instagram followers, posting a series of photos in an IG carousel where she showed off her fit, a close up selfie of her glam and hairstyle, and another showing off her location. “take it easy,” she captioned the three part photo carousel. Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look on the model, and her millions of IG followers seem to agree as the photo racked up over 135k likes in a matter of a few days as well as hundreds of comments with fans sharing their stamp of approval over the fashionable look.

“ let’s gooooo so cute” wrote one of the beauty’s followers while another commented, “You look stunning ’ and another wrote, “The face gives everytime! ”

Our good sis Jordyn looks good!

Jordyn Woods Gives Us Glam In An All-Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com