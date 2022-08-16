Marlo Hampton Slays In A $2,176 Roberto Cavalli Gown

CLOSE
Marlo Hampton was spotted on the scene earlier this week on an episode of Watch What Happens Live donning a colorful $2,176 Roberto Cavalli gown that we love!
Of course, many of the fashionista’s 1.5 million IG followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comments with their stamps of approval. “Pretty!!,” one follower and fan commented while another wrote, “You eat every time Marlo ily queen,” and we have to agree, Marlo always eats!
What do you think about Marlo Hampton’s fashionable look? Would you splurge?
