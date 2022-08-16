Rick Ross Fined for Multiple Wingstop Violations

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Now we all know all about Rick Ross‘ eternal admiration of wings. Hell, a good percentage of his catalog shows as much. However, maybe he should focus on the business side of presenting such lemon peppery goodness.

XXL reports that the MC/entrepreneur and his family members have been fined for several violations in multiple Wingstop locations. On August 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced that they have collected $114,427 in back wages, liquidated assets and civil penalties from five locations owned by Boss Wing Enterprises, LLC. The company is owned by Ross, his sister Tawanda Roberts, and his mother Tommie Roberts. Boss Wing oversees a total of nearly 30 Wingstop locations across the U.S.

$51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages were recovered for 244 workers, along with an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties. Apparently, Ross and his team have been forcing Wingstop employees to pay for their own safety training, uniforms, background checks and cash register shortages. As a result, some of these workers saw their hourly wages fall below the already-low $7.25 federal minimum wage. YIKES!

Location operators are also accused of record-keeping violations for failing to keep track of employee hours and wage deductions. DLWHD officials also discovered that Boss Wings allowed a 15-year-old employee to work past 10pm on multiple occasions last June. State law strictly prohibits 14 and 15-year-olds from working past 7pm.

So far, no comment from Ross’ camp.

