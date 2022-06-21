Normani And Chris Brown Share A Kiss In Sexy Visuals For ‘WE’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Normani and Chris Brown share a kiss in sultry visuals for Breezy’s sexy tune WE (Warm Embrace), leaving social media in a frenzy over their undeniable chemistry.

We all know that Chris Brown is a beast when it comes to dancing, but Normani is right there with him holding her own. The Wild Side singer brought the heat to Brown’s video leaving fans with chills.

Brown and Normani performed a sexy choreography that ended in her straddling Chris Brown. After the heated dance, the two immersed themselves in a pool, then made their way to the backseat of Chris’s car where they continue to get steamy. In the video, Normani dons a white, satin dress that features high slits on both legs and matching ankle booties that she moves effortlessly in. The hot video was directed by Arrad and comes on the heels of Normani’s latest single “Fair.”

Fans were all over this video giving it rave reviews. One fan wrote, “One thing Normani is going to do….is PERFORM Chile!!!” And another fan commented, “Yeah this is definitely a collab we needed.”

Brown is gearing up to release his latest album, BREEZY, which will be out this Friday. The album features appearances from celebrities like H.E.R., Fivio Foreign, and WizKid.

To view the entire video, click here.

