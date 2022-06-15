101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The long-awaited Nipsey Hussle murder trial is ramping up to begin.

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Is Finally Getting His Day In Court

More than three years after Nipsey Hussle was viciously gunned down in front of his Los Angeles Marathon clothing store, opening arguments in the Nipsey Hussle murder trial are set to begin on Wednesday (June.15), KTTV reports.

A jury was selected on Monday (June.13) to hear the case against Hussle’s alleged killer Eric Ronald Holder Jr., and six alternate jurors were chosen on Tuesday.

According to the police report, Holder (32) allegedly gunned down Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, on March 31, 2019, after a heated argument.

Hussle allegedly called Holder, a fellow member of the Rollin’ 60s Crips, a “snitch,” which is considered “in the gang world, is a very serious offense,” Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told a Grand Jury in 2019.

“The conversation wasn’t particularly intense, it wasn’t particularly belligerent, and it lasted for about four minutes,” McKinney added.

Further shocking details from witnesses on the scene detailed how vicious the shooting was.

Sources at the scene of Nipsey’s murder tell us … after Eric Holder allegedly shot Nipsey twice and the rapper fell to the ground, Nipsey raised his head and said something to the effect of, “You shot me, you got me, I’m good.”

We’re told Holder — who had already started to walk away — turned around and walked back in Nipsey’s direction when he realized the rapper was still alive.

That’s when Holder fired additional shots at Nipsey … those bullets, eyewitnesses, believe, that killed him.

Holder Maintains His Innocence

Despite there being a solid case against him, Holder maintains his innocence. Now it’s up to the jury to decide his fate. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for future coverage of the trial.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Ramping Up, Opening Arguments Begin Wednesday