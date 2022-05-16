Mary J. Blige Receives Billboard Awards + Steph Curry Is Apart of The Class Of 2022 

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J Blige Receives Icon Award At Billboard Awards

Last night’s Billboard Music Awards shared one of the most epic moments of the year with Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige on stage together.

“What an icon means to me is overcoming obstacles to accomplish the unthinkable and be widely admired for having influence over a multitude of people, and that is what I’ve always represented.”

“The message in my music has always been that we are not alone in our struggles. And I’m not alone now,” she added. “For so long, I was searching for a real love, but I finally found my real love. And that real love is me.”

Steph Curry Is Apart of The Class Of 2022

Congratulations to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen ‘Steph’ Curry for graduating from Davidson College! That’s right the 34 year-old just officially graduated after 13 years of dropping out of school to enter the NBA.

While he was unable to attend Sunday’s (May 15) commencement, his name was listed as one of the graduates.

