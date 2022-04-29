Sabrina Elba Is Fashionably Armored In A Loewe Gold Plated Dress At The Prince’s Trust Gala

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina Elba is known for turning heads with her beautiful face and chic style, and last night’s Prince’s Trust Gala was no different. The model and newbie to the skincare game attended the gathering in a fashionable armor that had the streets talking.

Elba looked incredibly chic in a little black Loewe SS22 Ready to wear dress featuring a gold plate covering her from the chest to the torso area. She partnered the look with black sandals and styled her hair with a top-knot and bangs combo.

Elba took to Instagram to show off her latest magazine cover for the African publication, Schick.

“Happy 5th anniversary @schickmagazine magazine! So proud to be your cover girl Let’s go Africa!!! Available from April 30th on Iamschick.com/buy

Creative Direction: @titiadesa

Photographer: @sszyplik

Hair: @pashcanel

Makeup: @charlottetilbury

@kelechisart,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Elba’s red carpet appearance in New York City has me wondering if she is also in town to attend the Met Gala on Monday. The model and her husband made an appearance on the 2019 carpet, and they’ll likely serve couple goals during this year’s fundraiser.

Stay tuned to our 2022 Met Gala coverage this year! The HB editors will be giving the low down on all the hot looks, questionable frocks, and notable moments.

