Let’s take a moment to pay homage to this banging look that Tracee Ellis Ross has blessed us with. Our girl showed up and showed out in a Gucci garb that is giving total vintage glam, and one thing is for sure – she gets it from her mama!

The Black-ish actress’ entire ensemble – from the usual voluminous hair, wild eyelashes, fancy sunglasses, and shimmering gown – looks like it could’ve come straight out of her mother Diana Ross’ closet. The silver, sparkling Gucci dress gave us major deja vu because it looks incredibly similar to a gown the legendary singer donned during her Supreme days. The frock came to Tracee’s ankles and featured a plunging neckline with a strap across her chest that included the G emblem. Tracee’s asymmetrical hairdo was on point and ideal for her retro theme. To top the outfit off, Tracee threw on a pair of Gucci sunglasses that will make you spend your last penny for them. These oversized octagonal specs came equipped with a chain and took the ensemble to the next level.

Tracee cannot be touched when it comes to this style thing. With the Met Gala right around the corner, we can’t wait to see what fabulous threads she sports next. What do you think? Are you feelin’ her look?

Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Replica Of Her Mother In A Vintage Gucci Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com