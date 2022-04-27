Future Drops Star-Studded Tracklist + Is Another 90’s R&B Group Biopic In The Works?!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Future Drops Star-Studded Tracklist For Upcoming Album

Future is gearing up to drop his next album and he’s sharing his tracklist with his fans before its release!

The king of toxic is back with 16 new songs featuring appearances from Drake, Gunna, Young Thug, Kanye West, EST Gee, Tems, and Kodak Black. The star studded line up is sure to help the ‘Honest’ rapper make a big statement with the album titled, ‘I Never Liked You.’

Speaking of Drake, the Certified Loverboy just got his name dropped from a copyright infringement lawsuit! The Toronto rapper is no longer named in the ongoing case over his hit record ‘No Guidance’ featuring Chris Brown. The two accusers in the case voluntarily dropped Drake’s name on Tuesday, however it is unclear whether this was the result of a settlement deal or a lack of confidence in their case.

Chris Breezy and Drake argued that they never heard the song in question. If the judge denies Brown’s motion to have the case thrown out it will head to trial.

SWV’s Biopic Picked Up By Lifetime

In an exclusive report from theJasmineBRAND, there are new details on an official biopic on one of the best-selling R&B girl groups of all time, SWV!

Sources report that the group is currently “working on the script!”

This is great news as the chart-topping, award-winning group most definitely deserves to have their story told for the culture. The SWV biopic has reportedly been picked up by Lifetime. The network is most certainly known for several previous biopics including ‘The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel,’ ‘Whitney,’ ‘Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart’ and ‘Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B.”

Back in 2019, the lead singer ‘Coko’ mentioned wanting to have singer Sevyn Streeter play her in a biofilm, hopefully, Sevyn will indeed get the call when the script is done.

Related: Chris Brown Joins This Hip-Hop Superstar For Huge Tour

Related: Will Smith Spotted For First Time

See More On QuickSilvaShow.com

Future Drops Star-Studded Tracklist + Is Another 90’s R&B Group Biopic In The Works?! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com