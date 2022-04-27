101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t come for Monica Denise Brown unless she sends for you, because she will read you for filth in the classiest way. The beloved singer performed at the 2022 Country Music Awards alongside Jimmie Allen and Little Big Town, which spawned an ignorant response from reporter Patrick Howley, who went on a on a vitrolic rant her and actor Anthony Mackey’s (co-host of the award show) appearances.

“There were so many Black people there. Sorry to say, but so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music and it’s, like, why…. it’s not Wakanda,” Howley said.

Monica got word of Howley’s absurd comments and decided to respond to him via her Instagram page. The veteran R&B singer expressed how his comments fueled her fire and how she will continue on with her country music journey regardless.

“I have an all star LEGENDARY team of true country artist that are currently working with me that would beg to differ ! Because of the genuine hearts of @lesliefram1 & @cmt … I shared the stage w/ @jimmieallen & @littlebigtown …This was the first of many times that you will see me! I see You caught that my skin is melanated, but you missed that it was tough,” she captioned a screenshot of an article on social media.

Of course Monica’s followers were on her side. Her comment section was full of praise emojis. Rapper Mia X wrote, “You looked beautiful and sounded amazing as usual. The hate is real but it won’t stop anything. May God bless your every move.”

We look forward to hearing Monica’s country album. We know our girl is going to have nothing but hits!

RELATED STORIES:

Monica Denise Rocks An Edgy Rick Owens Look At The CMT Music Awards

Five Times Monica Was Our Fashion Goals

Monica Gracefully Checks White Reporter Who Questioned Her Presence At The CMT Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com