Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rumors About Rihanna & A$AP Breaking Up Are False + Cardi B & Offset Cover Essense

Rumors About Rihanna & A$AP Breaking Up Are False + Cardi B & Offset Cover Essense

Yesterday it seems as though a random Twitter account’s tweets went viral sparking a terrible rumor that the expecting couple had called it quits! Oh my how fast bad news travels!

The account said that Rihanna and her long-time friend boyfriend A$AP Rocky had allegedly split after she’d found him cheating with fashion designer, Amina Mauddi.

The rumor grew so fast that Maududi decided to address the situation without letting it fester into the weekend. The fashion icon released this statement:

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h, I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

Whew! More sources are even reporting that the rumor is “100% false on both counts.”

Well, let the record show that we did not believe it for one second. Let’s get back to allowing the couple to enjoy their journey into parenthood in peace.



CARDI B AND OFFSET COVER ESSENCE WITH BLENDED FAMILY

Meanwhile, Cardi and Offset are finally sharing photos of their infant son, Wave Set Cephus!

The beautifully blended family cover ESSENCE’s latest cover story with their seven-month-old son making his very first public appearance.

Can we just say that Cardi basically made the same exact baby twice? Many fans agreed that Wave and his big sister Kulture share the same exact face. Adorable to say the least. The cover, titled ‘Rapped In Love,’ highlights marriage, music and of course, money moves.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids. It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.” –Offset

This is Cardi’s first time being back on social media after a brief hiatus earlier this month.

