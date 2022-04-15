Alleged A$AP Rocky Mistress Amina Muaddi Speaks, Calls Affair Rumor “Unfounded Lie”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A complete social uproar transpired yesterday after an unconfirmed rumor began circulating that rapper A$AP Rocky and his very pregnant girlfriend, billionaire pop icon Rihanna, were breaking up after he was caught cheating with her FENTY footwear designer, Amina Muaddi.

The 34-year-old creative decided to put all rumors to rest by posting a lengthy statement in her Instagram Stories to deny any involvement in getting between Rih & Rocky.

Take a look below at her full statement, via @aminamuaddi:

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.

Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!

Amina”

While the initial rumor certainly made for viral fodder on the Internet, Muaddi makes a great point of how quickly people were ready to believe the worst in a person based on Twitter gossip. Hopefully this puts an end to the 24-hour frenzy and we can now give the “Fashion Killa” some privacy in the midst of their first-time pregnancy journey.

