In the Hot Spot, Da Brat tells what’s going on with the rapper Cash Out and his arrest. He was indicted on rape, sex trafficking, and prostitution charges. One of the stories he used was promising the girls careers. He was accused of whipping a sex worker with a belt, racketeering, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, rape, and aggravated sodomy. Da Brat shares this story and more.
Hot Spot: Atlanta Rapper, Cash Out Arrested On For Luring Women Into A Prostitution Ring [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com