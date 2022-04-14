101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s safe to assume Lori Harvey is the muse of many. Whether she’s working with a wardrobe stylist, hairstylist, or makeup artist, they’re well aware they’re working with a near-perfect canvas. The model and skincare entrepreneur has captivated the world with her fashion campaigns, Instagram profile, and high-profile boyfriend – and she did it with minimal dialog to the public.

Makeup artist extraordinaire Patrick Starrr collaborated with Harvey for a beauty tutorial of her Oscars look. The two begin the tutorial using products from her beauty line, SKN by LH. She mentions that her skin issues inspired the line, so it was vital for her to develop products to soothe her sensitive skin.

Harvey teases about a special partnership coming to her brand during the video. She will make the announcement by the end of April, but she says it’s “all things beauty,” and according to her, “it’s a big co-sign.”

As the two flow through the tutorial, Starrr painted Harvey’s face while she discussed developing her business, her Hollywood experience, and so much more. By the end of the video, she transforms from a bare-faced beauty to a flawless work of art, dressed in a black and silver Alexandre Vauthier dress.

If you’d like to recreate Harvey’s Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty look, or you want to hear more about her daily routine and business ventures, you can watch the rest of the video below!

Lori Harvey And Patrick Starrr Collaborate On A Beauty Tutorial To Recreate Her Oscars Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

