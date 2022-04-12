The Morning Hustle Show® Spence-Ugas Showtime Pay-Per-View Contest

The Morning Hustle
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas

Source: Premiere Boxing Championships / PBC

This Saturday, the biggest fight of the year happens when IBF and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr and WBA Champion Yordenis Ugas will fight for the Unified World Welterweight Championship. Listen to the Morning Hustle this week and two callers will compete in a best of three boxing trivia questions The first contestant to get two answers correct will WIN a PPV Code to watch the Showtime boxing match – taking place on Saturday, April 16th.

Call 1-866-HUSTLE-8 / 1-866-487-8538

The WINNING is easy and ONLY on The Morning HUSTLE!

 

