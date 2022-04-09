Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Her Hubby Step Out In Matching Denim Looks For Date Night

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry-Hardrict stepped out for date night with he hubby Cory Hardrict earlier this week in matching denim ensembles that were everything!

For their cute dinner date, Tia opted for an Alice and Olivia denim short set and a long, oversized denim trench-like coat from the same brand. She paired the look with clear pumps from the Jessica Rich collection and rocked oversized hoop earrings from the Jennifer Fisher jewlery company, As for her hair, she wore her locs in a slicked back, curly pony tail and served face as she stood alongside her hubby for a quick photo shoot ahead of their date night.

Cory matched his wife’s fly, opting for a denim jacket, white t-shirt, and denim jean pants. He paired the look with white sneakers and wore a gold necklace around his neck.

The “Family Reunion” actress took to Instagram to show off her and Cory’s matching looks, captioning the photoset, “the Hardrict’s do denim for dinner.”

Check it out below.

,” one commenter wrote while another left, “ Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this matching couple’s slay as many of Tia’s 10 million Instagram followers also adored the fabulous looks. “Yassss!!!! Coordination on another level,” one commenter wrote while another left, “ it’s the way you look at him for me best couple of the decade ” underneath the photo set. Another follower commented, “I love everything about this photo.” calling the two a “power couple” for their effortless slay. #couplegoals, ” underneath the photo set. Another follower commented, “I love everything about this photo.” calling the two a “power couple” for their effortless slay.

Beauties, what do you think about their matchig looks?

