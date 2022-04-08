The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Will Smith Responds To Ban + ‘The Real’ Calls It Quits

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
94th Academy Awards - Back Stage

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

Will Smith Responds to Ten Year Ban

The Academy has officially banned Will Smith from any Academy events for the next ten years. This news comes three weeks after the infamous slap during comedian Chris Rock’s set during the Oscars.

In a statement, the Academy said the 94th Oscars had been “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage”.

Smith has apologized for his actions, resigned from the Academy, and promptly released a statement following the news of the ban.

The Oscar-winning actor released a brief statement saying, “I accept and respect the academy’s decision.”

Do you think a 10-year ban is an appropriate punishment for Smith’s actions?

Talk Show ‘The Real’ Officially Canceled

Looks like “The Real” is coming to an end after eight seasons.

The show, which aired in Fox-owned stations in major markets, ran a similar format as ‘The View.’ The original hosts included Tamara Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton, and Loni Love.

Insiders report that Warner Bros. opted to end the show after Fox stations declined to pick up another season. Allegedly the move is not related to the upcoming launch of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

 Comedian and actress, Loni Love shared this statement  with Twitter fans about the shows fate:

The series won a total of three Daytime Emmy Awards and two NAACP Image Awards during its tenure. Now that’s something to be proud of!

was originally published on kysdc.com

