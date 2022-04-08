Diva’s Daily Dirt: Will Smith Responds To Ban + ‘The Real’ Calls It Quits

Will Smith Responds to Ten Year Ban
The Academy has officially banned Will Smith from any Academy events for the next ten years. This news comes three weeks after the infamous slap during comedian Chris Rock’s set during the Oscars.
In a statement, the Academy said the 94th Oscars had been “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage”.
Smith has apologized for his actions, resigned from the Academy, and promptly released a statement following the news of the ban.
The Oscar-winning actor released a brief statement saying, “I accept and respect the academy’s decision.”
Do you think a 10-year ban is an appropriate punishment for Smith’s actions?
Talk Show ‘The Real’ Officially Canceled
Looks like “The Real” is coming to an end after eight seasons.
The show, which aired in Fox-owned stations in major markets, ran a similar format as ‘The View.’ The original hosts included Tamara Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton, and Loni Love.
Insiders report that Warner Bros. opted to end the show after Fox stations declined to pick up another season. Allegedly the move is not related to the upcoming launch of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Comedian and actress, Loni Love shared this statement with Twitter fans about the shows fate:
The series won a total of three Daytime Emmy Awards and two NAACP Image Awards during its tenure. Now that’s something to be proud of!
Whew Chile: 7 Moments From The 2022 Oscars Worth Revisiting Including Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
Whew Chile: 7 Moments From The 2022 Oscars Worth Revisiting Including Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
1. Beyoncé's Performance
Source:beyonceupdtes 1 of 7
Beyoncé’s comeback performance dazzles at the #Oscars https://t.co/7hLquODE1l— Beyoncé Updates (@beyonceupdtes) March 28, 2022
2. Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock
Source:bubbaprog 2 of 7
VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022
3. Will Smith's Tearful Acceptance & Apology
Source:GMA 3 of 7
Will Smith: "I want to apologize to the Academy and I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees -- this is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying about winning an award...it's about being able to shine light."#Oscarshttps://t.co/EViXaQY1NZ pic.twitter.com/NhyqzDtkf0— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022
4. Megan Thee Stallion Adds A Verse To "We Don't Talk About Bruno"Source:StallionAccess 4 of 7
5. Troy Kotsur Makes History
Source:ABC 5 of 7
"This is dedicated to the deaf community, the 'CODA' community, and the disabled community. This is our moment!"@TroyKotsur is the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting.— ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022
Here is his acceptance full speech.https://t.co/TZLBRpIUHo #oscars pic.twitter.com/PARdxIzP1M
6. Amy Schumer Being Super Awkward
Source:greg_price11 6 of 7
More awkward moments at the Oscars: Amy Schumer, with one of the most unfunny jokes of all time, moved Kirsten Dunst out of her seat, calling her a "seat filler," prompting husband Jesse Plemons to say "you know that was my wife?" pic.twitter.com/GrTKLH8dfa— Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2022
7. Oscars' Hosts Addressing Toxic Masculinity & Awards Snubs
Source:nowthisnews 7 of 7
'This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man' — The Oscars’ opening monologue covered toxic masculinity, Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay' bill and more. Here are the best moments 🍿 pic.twitter.com/OmEfefamZg— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 28, 2022
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Will Smith Responds To Ban + ‘The Real’ Calls It Quits was originally published on kysdc.com