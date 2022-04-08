101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a long time coming but a change could be coming to high school sports.

A proposal is on the table that would get high school kids a paid endorsement off of their name, image, and likeness.

The proposal, which is one of 14 potential changes that will be voted on by high school principals through the first half of May, is similar to how college athletes are eligible to receive paid endorsements.

If passed, high school student-athletes would be able to sign endorsement agreements with companies that comply with the OHSAA education-based objectives.

Casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, and tobacco companies would not be permitted to enter into endorsement agreements with high school athletes. (FOX19)

OHIO: Student Athletes Could Start Receiving Paid Endorsements If A Proposal Is Passed was originally published on rnbcincy.com