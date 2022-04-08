It’s been a long time coming but a change could be coming to high school sports.
A proposal is on the table that would get high school kids a paid endorsement off of their name, image, and likeness.
The proposal, which is one of 14 potential changes that will be voted on by high school principals through the first half of May, is similar to how college athletes are eligible to receive paid endorsements.
If passed, high school student-athletes would be able to sign endorsement agreements with companies that comply with the OHSAA education-based objectives.
Casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, and tobacco companies would not be permitted to enter into endorsement agreements with high school athletes. (FOX19)
All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft
1. Justin Fields - Chicago Bears 11th Overall Pick
2. Pete Werner - New Orleans Saints 2nd Round Pick

3. Josh Myers - Green Bay Packers 2nd Round Pick

4. Wyatt Davis - Minnesota Vikings 3rd Round Pick

5. Trey Sermon - San Francisco 49ers 3rd Round Pick

6. Baron Browning - Denver Broncos 3rd Round Pick

7. Tommy Togiai - Cleveland Browns 4th Round Pick

8. Luke Farrell - Jacksonville Jaguars 5th Round Pick

9. Shaun Wade - Baltimore Raves 5th Round Pick

10. Jonathon Cooper - Denver Broncos 7th Round Pick

11. Justin Hilliard - San Francisco 49ers Undrafted Free Agent

12. Tuf Borland - Minnesota Vikings Undrafted Free Agent
13. Blake Haubeil - Tennessee Titans Undrafted Free Agent

14. Drue Chrisman - Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Free Agent

15. Jake Hausmann - Detroit Lions Undrafted Free Agent

OHIO: Student Athletes Could Start Receiving Paid Endorsements If A Proposal Is Passed was originally published on rnbcincy.com