Cincy
HomeCincy

OHIO: Student Athletes Could Start Receiving Paid Endorsements If A Proposal Is Passed

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s been a long time coming but a change could be coming to high school sports.

A proposal is on the table that would get high school kids a paid endorsement off of their name, image, and likeness.

The proposal, which is one of 14 potential changes that will be voted on by high school principals through the first half of May, is similar to how college athletes are eligible to receive paid endorsements.

If passed, high school student-athletes would be able to sign endorsement agreements with companies that comply with the OHSAA education-based objectives.

Casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, and tobacco companies would not be permitted to enter into endorsement agreements with high school athletes. (FOX19)

 

All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

15 photos Launch gallery

All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

Continue reading All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

Ohio State University is known for its top-notch football program and that means OSU is home to many great players. A total of 10 Ohio State Buckeyes were drafted into the NFL in this year’s draft.  This is the eighth time that Ohio State has had at least ten players go to the NFL in a single draft season.  In addition to that Ohio State had five other Buckeyes that were drafted as free agents.  Ohio State is tied with Alabama for the NFL record of the most players drafted from a team in a three-year span totaling twenty-nine players! We’ve broken down a list of all of the Buckeyes who that that call this year and are headed to the pros, in the order they went. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”]

OHIO: Student Athletes Could Start Receiving Paid Endorsements If A Proposal Is Passed  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Leave a Reply

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Lala Catches The Bouquet At Naturi Naughton’s Wedding…

 20 hours ago
04.07.22

Rihanna Serves Another Jaw-Dropping Maternity LEWK During Her…

 20 hours ago
04.07.22
5 items

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With…

 24 hours ago
04.07.22

Naturi Naughton Shares Photos From Her Gorgeous Wedding…

 2 days ago
04.06.22
Photos